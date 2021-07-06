Talking Tactical

Capt. Robert Goodson with the 298th Support Battalion, Mississippi Army National Guard, discusses tactical operations at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 7, 2021. The 298th SPT BN is training as a part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, currently completing their rotation at NTC. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)

