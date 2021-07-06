Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talking Tactical [Image 2 of 3]

    Talking Tactical

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Robert Goodson with the 298th Support Battalion, Mississippi Army National Guard, discusses tactical operations at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 7, 2021. The 298th SPT BN is training as a part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, currently completing their rotation at NTC. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 22:11
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Talking Tactical
    MSARNG
    298th
    155ABCT
    155NTC21
    298thSPTBN

