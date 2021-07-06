Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Load Up! [Image 1 of 3]

    Load Up!

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Alex Parrack with the 548th Transportation Company, Missouri Army National Guard, assists loading Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System equipment onto a M1075A1 Palletized Load System truck at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 7, 2021. Parrack, a native of Trenton, Missouri, is with his unit providing transportation support as well as force protection during the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team’s training rotation at NTC. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 22:11
    Photo ID: 6681176
    VIRIN: 210607-Z-TC439-002
    Resolution: 6246x4480
    Size: 13.34 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Load Up! [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Taylor Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Load Up!
    Talking Tactical
    No Entry

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    548th
    155ABCT
    155NTC21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT