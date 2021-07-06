Spc. Alex Parrack with the 548th Transportation Company, Missouri Army National Guard, assists loading Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System equipment onto a M1075A1 Palletized Load System truck at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 7, 2021. Parrack, a native of Trenton, Missouri, is with his unit providing transportation support as well as force protection during the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team’s training rotation at NTC. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)

