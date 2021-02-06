(Left) U.S. Air Force Col. James Clark, 11th Mission Support Group commander, receives the ceremonial guidon from Lt. Col. Ryan LeBlanc, 11th Wing Civil Engineer Squadron outbound commander, during the 11th CES change of command ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, June 3, 2021. This act signifies LeBlanc relinquishing his command over squadron by passing along the authority to lead to the inbound commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Corey Hook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2021 Date Posted: 06.07.2021 21:37 Photo ID: 6681170 VIRIN: 210603-F-ZU607-0070 Resolution: 3807x2538 Size: 1.38 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING AFB, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th CES change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Corey Hook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.