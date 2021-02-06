(Left) U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan LeBlanc, 11th Wing Civil Engineer Squadron outbound commander, sits with Lt. Col. Steven Schuldt, 11th Wing Civil Engineer Squadron inbound commander, during the 11th CES change of command ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, June 3, 2021. LeBlanc picked his and the 11th Wing CES call sign to be “Brahma” and “Brahma Bulls” during his assignment to pay homage to the Air Force civilian engineering career field connection with the bull. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Corey Hook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2021 Date Posted: 06.07.2021 21:37 Photo ID: 6681169 VIRIN: 210603-F-ZU607-0026 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.7 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING AFB, DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th CES change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Corey Hook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.