(Left) U.S. Air Force Col. James Clark, 11th Mission Support Group commander, delivers the ceremonial guidon to Lt. Col. Steven Schuldt, 11th Wing Civil Engineer Squadron inbound commander, during the 11th CES change of command ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, June 3, 2021. By accepting the guidon, Schuldt has ceremonially accepted command of the 11th CES. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Corey Hook)

