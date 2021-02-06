Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th CES change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    11th CES change of command ceremony

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING AFB, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Corey Hook 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    (Left) U.S. Air Force Col. James Clark, 11th Mission Support Group commander, delivers the ceremonial guidon to Lt. Col. Steven Schuldt, 11th Wing Civil Engineer Squadron inbound commander, during the 11th CES change of command ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, June 3, 2021. By accepting the guidon, Schuldt has ceremonially accepted command of the 11th CES. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Corey Hook)

