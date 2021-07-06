U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David M. Dubel, incoming 14th Fighter Squadron commander, middle, takes command of the 14th FS during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 7, 2021. Dubel previously served as the 35th Fighter Wing Inspector General, and the Director of Operations for the 14th FS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 19:05
|Photo ID:
|6680992
|VIRIN:
|210607-F-TG061-1113
|Resolution:
|5052x3326
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|5
This work, 14th Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
