    14th Fighter Squadron Change of Command

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jared J. Hutchinson, 35th Operations Group commander, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 7, 2021. The ceremony celebrated the incoming commander and thanked the past commander for his service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 19:05
    Photo ID: 6680990
    VIRIN: 210607-F-TG061-1056
    Resolution: 5227x3435
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 14th Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CoC
    WOOD
    14th Fighter Squadron

