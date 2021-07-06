U.S. Air Force Col. Jared J. Hutchinson, 35th Operations Group commander, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 7, 2021. The ceremony celebrated the incoming commander and thanked the past commander for his service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 19:05
|Photo ID:
|6680990
|VIRIN:
|210607-F-TG061-1056
|Resolution:
|5227x3435
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|5
This work, 14th Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT