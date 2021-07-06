Truck used for COVID-19 missions receives new tires

Arizona Army National Guard Spc. Marco Flores, 222nd Transportation Company, wheeled vehicle mechanic, tightens a lug nut on a tire on a M915 truck at Papago Park Military Reservation, Phoenix, June 7, 2021. The M915 has been used extensively during the AZNG’s COVID-19 emergency response to haul food from out of state to Arizona food banks, ensuring Arizona food banks continue to meet the needs of Arizona residents. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

