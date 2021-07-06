Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truck used for COVID-19 missions receives new tires [Image 4 of 7]

    Truck used for COVID-19 missions receives new tires

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona Army National Guard Spc. John Decker, 222nd Transportation Company, wheeled vehicle mechanic, rolls a tire to be placed on to a M915 truck at Papago Park Military Reservation, Phoenix, June 7, 2021. The M915 has been used extensively during the AZNG’s COVID-19 emergency response to haul food from out of state to Arizona food banks, ensuring Arizona food banks continue to meet the needs of Arizona residents. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 16:59
    Photo ID: 6680717
    VIRIN: 210607-Z-CC902-0055
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 7.58 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truck used for COVID-19 missions receives new tires [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M915
    Arizona National Guard
    soldiers
    food bank
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

