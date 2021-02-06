Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARNORTH hosts interagency partners, prepares for all-hazards response operations and 2021 hurricane season [Image 1 of 3]

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jamil Birden 

    U.S. Army North

    Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson (center/right), U.S. Army North commander; Command Sgt. Maj. Phil K. Barretto, ARNORTH senior enlisted leader (center/left); Mr. Damon Penn, Federal Emergency Management Agency Office of Response and Recovery response directorate assistant administrator (right); and Ms. Gracia Szczech, FEMA Region 4 regional administrator (left) participate in the 2021 Hurricane Rehearsal of Concept Drill. ARNORTH, the Army service component command of U.S. Northern Command, hosted the ROC drill at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas on Thursday, June 3, 2021. The primary purpose of the rehearsal was to prepare participants to support the FEMA, the lead federal agency for hurricane response, during the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which began June 1. In addition to response and recovery-focused discussions, participants also talked about national resiliency in support of the National Response Framework. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jamil Birden/U.S. Army North)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARNORTH hosts interagency partners, prepares for all-hazards response operations and 2021 hurricane season [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Jamil Birden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FEMA
    NORTHCOM
    ARNORTH
    readiness
    training
    hurricane preparation

