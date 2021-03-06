Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARNORTH hosts interagency partners, prepares for all-hazards response operations and 2021 hurricane season [Image 3 of 3]

    ARNORTH hosts interagency partners, prepares for all-hazards response operations and 2021 hurricane season

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Spc. DeAndre Pierce 

    U.S. Army North

    In person military and civilian participants of U.S. Army North’s 2021 Hurricane Rehearsal of Concept Drill pose for a photo after the conclusion of the event. ARNORTH, the Army service component command of U.S. Northern Command, hosted the ROC drill at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas on Thursday, June 3, 2021. The primary purpose of the rehearsal was to prepare participants to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency for hurricane response, during the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which began June 1. In addition to response and recovery-focused discussions, participants also talked about national resiliency in support of the National Response Framework. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. DeAndre Pierce/U.S. Army North)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 17:14
    Photo ID: 6680723
    VIRIN: 210603-A-DJ607-007
    Resolution: 7616x4284
    Size: 23.21 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
