ARNORTH hosts interagency partners, prepares for all-hazards response operations and 2021 hurricane season

Maj. Kenneth Andrews, a U.S. Army North logistics plans officer, places markers on the 2021 Hurricane Rehearsal of Concept Drill map to identify positions of supporting military units during the aftermath of multiple simulated hurricanes in the United States and its territories. ARNORTH, the Army service component command of U.S. Northern Command, hosted military and civilian leaders at the ROC drill at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas on Thursday, June 3, 2021. The primary purpose of the rehearsal was to prepare participants to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency for hurricane response, during the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which began June 1. In addition to response and recovery-focused discussions, participants also talked about national resiliency in support of the National Response Framework. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jamil Birden/U.S. Army North)

