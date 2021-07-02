Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    YARS Airmen volunteer to receive first round of COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 3 of 3]

    YARS Airmen volunteer to receive first round of COVID-19 vaccinations

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    910th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Capt. Daniel Del Rio, a clinical nurse with the 910th MDS, administers a vaccine to a YARS Reserve Citizen Airman, Feb. 7, 2021, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. The vaccine was administered to Airmen who volunteered to receive it in order to boost medical readiness. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 15:39
    Photo ID: 6680625
    VIRIN: 210207-F-UU934-1062
    Resolution: 4403x5504
    Size: 825.04 KB
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, YARS Airmen volunteer to receive first round of COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    YARS Airmen volunteer to receive first round of COVID-19 vaccinations
    YARS Airmen volunteer to receive first round of COVID-19 vaccinations
    YARS Airmen volunteer to receive first round of COVID-19 vaccinations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    YARS Airmen volunteer to receive first round of COVID-19 vaccinations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    ReserveReady
    ReserveResilient
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT