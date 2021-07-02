Capt. Daniel Del Rio, a clinical nurse with the 910th MDS, administers a vaccine to a YARS Reserve Citizen Airman, Feb. 7, 2021, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. The vaccine was administered to Airmen who volunteered to receive it in order to boost medical readiness. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2021 Date Posted: 06.07.2021 15:39 Photo ID: 6680625 VIRIN: 210207-F-UU934-1062 Resolution: 4403x5504 Size: 825.04 KB Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, YARS Airmen volunteer to receive first round of COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.