Capt. Daniel Del Rio, a clinical nurse with the 910th MDS, administers a vaccine to a YARS Reserve Citizen Airman, Feb. 7, 2021, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. The vaccine was administered to Airmen who volunteered to receive it in order to boost medical readiness. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi).
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 15:39
|Photo ID:
|6680625
|VIRIN:
|210207-F-UU934-1062
|Resolution:
|4403x5504
|Size:
|825.04 KB
|Location:
|YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
YARS Airmen volunteer to receive first round of COVID-19 vaccinations
