Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    YARS Airmen volunteer to receive first round of COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 2 of 3]

    YARS Airmen volunteer to receive first round of COVID-19 vaccinations

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    910th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Dawana Vaugn, an immunization technician, Senior Airmen Lucas Keck, a medical technician, and 2nd Lt. Lauren Scruggs, a clinical nurse, all with the 910th MDS, pose for a photo while awaiting Reserve Citizen Airmen who volunteered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Feb. 7, 2021, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 15:39
    Photo ID: 6680624
    VIRIN: 210207-F-UU934-1042
    Resolution: 5486x4389
    Size: 823.23 KB
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, YARS Airmen volunteer to receive first round of COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    YARS Airmen volunteer to receive first round of COVID-19 vaccinations
    YARS Airmen volunteer to receive first round of COVID-19 vaccinations
    YARS Airmen volunteer to receive first round of COVID-19 vaccinations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    YARS Airmen volunteer to receive first round of COVID-19 vaccinations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    ReserveReady
    ReserveResilient
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT