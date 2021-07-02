YARS Airmen volunteer to receive first round of COVID-19 vaccinations

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to Reserve Citizen Airmen, Feb. 7, 2021, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. Nearly 170 Airmen volunteered to receive the vaccination by 910th MDS personnel during the February Unit Training Assembly. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi).

