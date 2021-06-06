Tire check

Tech. Sgt. Jorge Padron, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, conducts a tire inspection at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 6, 2021. During tire inspections, crew chiefs ensure aircraft tires are servicable and not worn beyond their limits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

Date Taken: 06.06.2021
Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US