Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tire check [Image 3 of 3]

    Tire check

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2021

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Jorge Padron, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, conducts a tire inspection at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 6, 2021. During tire inspections, crew chiefs ensure aircraft tires are servicable and not worn beyond their limits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 14:12
    Photo ID: 6680385
    VIRIN: 210606-F-UJ876-1032
    Resolution: 5936x3950
    Size: 7.15 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tire check [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Under pressure
    Looking up
    Tire check

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of Defense

    C-17

    DoD

    Pittsburgh

    Globemaster III

    Air Force Reserve

    Airman Magazine

    911th Airlift Wing

    Air Force

    Maintenance

    "4th Air Force

    TAGS

    DoD
    DMA
    AFRC
    USAF
    AirmanMagazine
    4thAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT