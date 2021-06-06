Under pressure

Senior Airman Ronald Dunlap, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulics technician, checks the strut pressure of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 6, 2021. Hydraulics technicians are responsible for ensuring any part within the aircraft that requires hydraulic pressurization is in working order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

