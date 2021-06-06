Senior Airman Ronald Dunlap, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulics technician, checks the strut pressure of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 6, 2021. Hydraulics technicians are responsible for ensuring any part within the aircraft that requires hydraulic pressurization is in working order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 14:12
|Photo ID:
|6680383
|VIRIN:
|210606-F-UJ876-1014
|Resolution:
|5836x3883
|Size:
|7.6 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
This work, Under pressure [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
