    Under pressure [Image 1 of 3]

    Under pressure

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2021

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Ronald Dunlap, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulics technician, checks the strut pressure of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 6, 2021. Hydraulics technicians are responsible for ensuring any part within the aircraft that requires hydraulic pressurization is in working order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 14:12
    Photo ID: 6680383
    VIRIN: 210606-F-UJ876-1014
    Resolution: 5836x3883
    Size: 7.6 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Under pressure [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

