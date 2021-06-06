Staff Sgt. Sam Dewitt, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, conducts a walk-around inspection of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 6, 2021. During walk-around inspections, crew chiefs look to see if there is any visible damage to the skin of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2021 Date Posted: 06.07.2021 14:12 Photo ID: 6680384 VIRIN: 210606-F-UJ876-1037 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 8.11 MB Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Looking up [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.