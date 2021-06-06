Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2021

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Sam Dewitt, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, conducts a walk-around inspection of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 6, 2021. During walk-around inspections, crew chiefs look to see if there is any visible damage to the skin of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Looking up [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

