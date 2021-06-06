Staff Sgt. Sam Dewitt, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, conducts a walk-around inspection of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 6, 2021. During walk-around inspections, crew chiefs look to see if there is any visible damage to the skin of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 14:12
|Photo ID:
|6680384
|VIRIN:
|210606-F-UJ876-1037
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.11 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Looking up [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
