Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America conducts flight operations [Image 10 of 11]

    USS America conducts flight operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Walter Estrada 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 5, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Archangels of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 secure an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter’s M240B machine gun on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 06:27
    Photo ID: 6679628
    VIRIN: 210605-N-NJ919-1134
    Resolution: 5287x3525
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America conducts flight operations [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Walter Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America conducts flight operations
    USS America conducts flight operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America conducts engineering space fire drill
    USS America counducts flight operations
    USS America conducts flight operations
    USS America conducts flight operations
    USS America conducts flight operations
    USS America conducts flight operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Flight Operations
    M240B machine gun
    flight deck
    USS America
    F-35B Lightning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT