    USS America conducts engineering space fire drill [Image 6 of 11]

    USS America conducts engineering space fire drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jomark Almazan 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 4, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) dress out in firefighting equipment during an engineering space fire drill. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 06:26
    Photo ID: 6679622
    VIRIN: 210604-N-DB724-1017
    Resolution: 3378x2252
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America conducts engineering space fire drill [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    engineering
    damage control
    hangar bay
    firefighting
    training
    USS America

