USS America conducts engineering space fire drill

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 4, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) dress out in firefighting equipment during an engineering space fire drill. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

