USS America counducts flight operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 5, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Archangels of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 secure an MH-60S Sea Hawk on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada)

