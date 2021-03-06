210603-N-UN585-2016

ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 3, 2021) Culinary Specialist Seaman Deondre Davis, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), prepares dinner for the crew while the ship is underway in the Atlantic Ocean, June 3, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

