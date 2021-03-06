Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 3, 2021) Culinary Specialist Seaman Deondre Davis, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), prepares dinner for the crew while the ship is underway in the Atlantic Ocean, June 3, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    VIRIN: 210603-N-UN585-2016
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    USS Ross (DDG 71)

