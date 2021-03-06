210603-N-UN585-2187

ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 3, 2021) Logistics Specialist Seaman Kendall Smith, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), serves dinner to Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Carlyn Eggers while the ship is underway in the Atlantic Ocean, June 3, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

