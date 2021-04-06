AZNG Assists Local Food Bank

Spc. Jordy Rios, a carpentry and masonry specialist with the Arizona Army National Guard’s 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion, fills to-go containers with hot meals at a food bank in Mesa, Ariz., June 4, 2021. Rios is one of more than 850 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen who continue to support the state’s COVID-19 emergency respone in communities across Arizona.

