AZNG Assists Local Food Bank

Spc. Joseph Moraga, a military policeman with the Arizona Army National Guard’s 857th MP Company, fills grocery sacks with food and beverages at a food bank in Mesa, Ariz., June 4, 2021. Moraga is one of more than 850 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen who continue to support the state’s COVID-19 emergency respone in communities across Arizona.

