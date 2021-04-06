Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG Assists Local Food Bank [Image 2 of 7]

    AZNG Assists Local Food Bank

    MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Laura Bauer 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Joseph Moraga, a military policeman with the Arizona Army National Guard’s 857th MP Company, fills grocery sacks with food and beverages at a food bank in Mesa, Ariz., June 4, 2021. Moraga is one of more than 850 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen who continue to support the state’s COVID-19 emergency respone in communities across Arizona.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 19:10
    Photo ID: 6678077
    VIRIN: 210604-Z-AA430-002
    Resolution: 3999x6065
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: MESA, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG Assists Local Food Bank [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    emergency response
    arizona
    national guard
    food bank
    covid-19
    azcv19

