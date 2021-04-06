AZNG Assists Local Food Bank

Sgt. Damien Jodray, a military policeman with the Arizona Army National Guard’s 855th MP Company, fills grocery sacks with food and beverages at a food bank in Mesa, Ariz., June 4, 2021. Jodray is one of more than 850 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen who continue to support the state’s COVID-19 emergency respone in communities across Arizona.

