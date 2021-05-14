FORT CARSON, Colo. — Capt. Robert K. Cheseret, commander, World Class Athlete Program (WCAP), recognizes program supporters during the unit’s change of command ceremony at the WCAP gymnasium May 14, 2021. (Photo by 1st Lt. Tristan Leo Manderfeld)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 16:02
|Photo ID:
|6677655
|VIRIN:
|210514-A-ON894-020
|Resolution:
|3499x3582
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WCAP embraces familiar face [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
