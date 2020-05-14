Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WCAP embraces familiar face

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Capt. Robert K. Cheseret, center, commander, World Class Athlete Program (WCAP), passes the unit’s colors to 1st Sgt. Alex Ramos, first sergeant, WCAP, signifying his assumption of command during a change of command ceremony at Fort Carson May 14, 2021. (Photo by 1st Lt. Tristan Leo Manderfeld)

    Fort carson
    imcom
    u.s. army
    world class athlete program
    wcap
    hqamc

