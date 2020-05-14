FORT CARSON, Colo. — Capt. Robert K. Cheseret, center, commander, World Class Athlete Program (WCAP), passes the unit’s colors to 1st Sgt. Alex Ramos, first sergeant, WCAP, signifying his assumption of command during a change of command ceremony at Fort Carson May 14, 2021. (Photo by 1st Lt. Tristan Leo Manderfeld)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 16:02
|Photo ID:
|6677656
|VIRIN:
|210514-A-ON894-021
|Resolution:
|3399x3996
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WCAP embraces familiar face [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
