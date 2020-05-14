WCAP embraces familiar face

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Capt. Robert K. Cheseret, center, commander, World Class Athlete Program (WCAP), passes the unit’s colors to 1st Sgt. Alex Ramos, first sergeant, WCAP, signifying his assumption of command during a change of command ceremony at Fort Carson May 14, 2021. (Photo by 1st Lt. Tristan Leo Manderfeld)

Date Taken: 05.14.2020 Date Posted: 06.04.2021