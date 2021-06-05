FORT CARSON, Colo. — Dr. Jill Biden, first lady, greets Kelly McFarlane, left, wife of Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, center, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, in honor of Military Spouse Appreciation Day at the Army Community Service building May 6, 2021, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Biden met with spouses before departing the Mountain Post. (Photo by Aleah M. Castrejon)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 14:23
|Photo ID:
|6677277
|VIRIN:
|210506-A-ON894-020
|Resolution:
|3476x3110
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Dr. Jill Biden thanks Families for service [Image 2 of 2], by Aleah Castrejon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Dr. Jill Biden thanks Families for service
LEAVE A COMMENT