FORT CARSON, Colo. — Dr. Jill Biden, first lady, greets Kelly McFarlane, left, wife of Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, center, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, in honor of Military Spouse Appreciation Day at the Army Community Service building May 6, 2021, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Biden met with spouses before departing the Mountain Post. (Photo by Aleah M. Castrejon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 14:23 Photo ID: 6677277 VIRIN: 210506-A-ON894-020 Resolution: 3476x3110 Size: 1.92 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Dr. Jill Biden thanks Families for service [Image 2 of 2], by Aleah Castrejon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.