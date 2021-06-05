Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Dr. Jill Biden thanks Families for service [Image 1 of 2]

    Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Dr. Jill Biden thanks Families for service

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Aleah Castrejon 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Dr. Jill Biden, first lady, greets Kelly McFarlane, left, wife of Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, center, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, in honor of Military Spouse Appreciation Day at the Army Community Service building May 6, 2021, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Biden met with spouses before departing the Mountain Post. (Photo by Aleah M. Castrejon)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 14:23
    Location: US
    This work, Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Dr. Jill Biden thanks Families for service [Image 2 of 2], by Aleah Castrejon, identified by DVIDS

    dr. jill biden
    first lady
    Fort carson
    imcom
    u.s. army
    hqamc

