Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 14:23 Photo ID: 6677280 VIRIN: 210506-A-ON894-021 Resolution: 3370x2020 Size: 1.43 MB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Military Spouse Appreciation Day: Dr. Jill Biden thanks Families for service [Image 2 of 2], by Aleah Castrejon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.