USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Flight Quarters

PACIFIC OCEAN (May. 26, 2021) An SH-60s Seahawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 prepares to place cargo on the flight deck of amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) as part of a vertical replenishment-at-sea, May 26. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)
|05.26.2021
|06.04.2021 13:07
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, CA, US
