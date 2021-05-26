USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Flight Quarters

210526-N-MT581-2249



PACIFIC OCEAN (May. 26, 2021) An SH-60s Seahawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 prepares to place cargo on the flight deck of amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) as part of a vertical replenishment-at-sea, May 26. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

Date Taken: 05.26.2021