USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Flight Quarters

PACIFIC OCEAN (May. 26, 2021) An SH-60s Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 is directed to hold altitude as part of a vertical replenishment-at-sea aboard amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), May 26. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

