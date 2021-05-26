Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Flight Quarters [Image 2 of 5]

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Flight Quarters

    PACIFIC OCEAN, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    210526-N-MT581-2015

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May. 26, 2021) An SH-60s Seahawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 is directed to ascend as part of a vertical replenishment-at-sea aboard amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), May 26. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 13:06
    Photo ID: 6676966
    VIRIN: 210526-N-MT581-2015
    Resolution: 2140x2349
    Size: 181.05 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Flight Quarters [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Fleet
    LPD 26
    USS John P. Murtha
