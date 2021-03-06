2nd Lt. Richard Rosario-Santiago, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron operations flight duty commander, refills his water bottle using the new water filtration system at the Blatchford-Preston Complex Gym June 3, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The 379th ECES bioenvironmental engineer and the 379th Expeditionary Contracting Squadron researched, purchased and installed the water bottle filling station as part of a pilot program at the BPC Gym, with intentions to install other filling stations across the base in the near future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 06:57 Photo ID: 6676473 VIRIN: 210603-F-XN600-1008 Resolution: 4016x6016 Size: 640.71 KB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New BPC Gym water filtration system [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.