    New BPC Gym water filtration system [Image 2 of 3]

    New BPC Gym water filtration system

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen complete installation of the first water bottle filtration system at the Blatchford-Preston Complex Gym June 3, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Members from Al Udeid started the Water Bottle Tiger Team as part of an initiative by Brig. Gen. Daniel Tulley, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, to reduce the base’s consumption of plastic water bottles. The team worked together to have the water bottle filling station installed at the BPC Gym as part of a pilot program, with intentions to install other filling stations across the base in the near future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 06:57
    Photo ID: 6676472
    VIRIN: 210603-F-XN600-1003
    Resolution: 4839x3456
    Size: 625.65 KB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New BPC Gym water filtration system [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

