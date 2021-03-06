New BPC Gym water filtration system

Airmen complete installation of the first water bottle filtration system at the Blatchford-Preston Complex Gym June 3, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Members from Al Udeid started the Water Bottle Tiger Team as part of an initiative by Brig. Gen. Daniel Tulley, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, to reduce the base’s consumption of plastic water bottles. The team worked together to have the water bottle filling station installed at the BPC Gym as part of a pilot program, with intentions to install other filling stations across the base in the near future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)

