2nd Lt. Richard Rosario-Santiago, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron operations flight duty commander, refills his water bottle using the new water filtration system at the Blatchford-Preston Complex Gym June 3, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The 379th ECES base bioenvironmental engineer conducted a comprehensive review of the potable water infrastructure on AUAB, which allowed the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group to deem the filtration system a reliable source of drinkable water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 06:57
|Photo ID:
|6676470
|VIRIN:
|210603-F-XN600-1006
|Resolution:
|4016x6016
|Size:
|788.29 KB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New BPC Gym water filtration system [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
