    New BPC Gym water filtration system

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    2nd Lt. Richard Rosario-Santiago, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron operations flight duty commander, refills his water bottle using the new water filtration system at the Blatchford-Preston Complex Gym June 3, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The 379th ECES base bioenvironmental engineer conducted a comprehensive review of the potable water infrastructure on AUAB, which allowed the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group to deem the filtration system a reliable source of drinkable water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New BPC Gym water filtration system [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

