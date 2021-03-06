New BPC Gym water filtration system

2nd Lt. Richard Rosario-Santiago, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron operations flight duty commander, refills his water bottle using the new water filtration system at the Blatchford-Preston Complex Gym June 3, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The 379th ECES base bioenvironmental engineer conducted a comprehensive review of the potable water infrastructure on AUAB, which allowed the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group to deem the filtration system a reliable source of drinkable water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)

