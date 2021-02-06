Brig. Gen. Larry Broadwell, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Commanders Fini-Flight

Members of the U.S. Air Force, Space Force and other members from Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, pose for a group photo with, Brig. Gen. Larry R. Broadwell, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) commander, after he completed his Fini-Flight, June 2, 2021. Broadwell has served as the commander of the 380th AEW since June of 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 05:17
|Photo ID:
|6676342
|VIRIN:
|210602-Z-BR512-3013
|Resolution:
|7554x5036
|Size:
|8.78 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
