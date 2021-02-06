Brig. Gen. Larry Broadwell, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Commanders Fini-Flight

Members of the U.S. Air Force, Space Force and other members from Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, pose for a group photo with, Brig. Gen. Larry R. Broadwell, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) commander, after he completed his Fini-Flight, June 2, 2021. Broadwell has served as the commander of the 380th AEW since June of 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

Date Taken: 06.02.2021
Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE