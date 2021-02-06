Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Larry Broadwell, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Commanders Fini-Flight [Image 9 of 11]

    Brig. Gen. Larry Broadwell, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Commanders Fini-Flight

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Larry R. Broadwell, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) commander, gets sprayed down with water after completing his Fini-Flight at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 2, 2021. Broadwell has served as the commander of the 380th AEW since June of 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 05:18
    Photo ID: 6676337
    VIRIN: 210602-Z-BR512-3011
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.14 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Larry Broadwell, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Commanders Fini-Flight [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UAE
    AFCENT
    EC-130H
    Compass Call
    Fini-Flight
    Al Dhafra Air Base
    Brig. Gen. Broadwell

