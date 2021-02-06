Brig. Gen. Larry Broadwell, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Commanders Fini-Flight

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Larry R. Broadwell, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) commander, gets a cooler of water dumped over him after completing his Fini-Flight at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 2, 2021. Broadwell has served as the commander of the 380th AEW since June of 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

Date Taken: 06.02.2021
Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE