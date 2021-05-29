Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Chicago Community leaders during Memorial Day Weekend

Four-year-old Joseph Lowery Junior with his Father, Joseph and mother, Martina, of Chicago take part in the Chicago Memorial Day ceremony at Daley Plaza, May 29, 2021. They are members of a Gold Star Family honoring Army Spc. Henry Mayfield Junior of Hazel Crest, Illinois who was killed January 5th, 2020 in an attack by al-Shabab militants on Manda Bay Airfield in Kenya. Mayfield was assigned to 1st Battalion, 58th Aviation Regiment, 164th Theater Airfield Operations Group based at Fort Rucker, Alabama.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

