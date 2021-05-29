Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael A. Grinston, salutes the American Flag during the presentation of Colors at the City of Chicago’s Memorial Day commemoration, May 29, 2021.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 23:06 Photo ID: 6676123 VIRIN: 210529-A-XY199-025 Resolution: 1803x1200 Size: 1.71 MB Location: CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Chicago Community leaders during Memorial Day Weekend [Image 6 of 6], by SSG David Lietz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.