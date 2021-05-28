Master Sgt. Ward Yager (left) and Staff Sgt. Tiffany Hoffer, with the United States Army Field Band Brass Quintet, perform in Chicago, May 28, 2021 for Memorial Day weekend at the Chicago White Sox home game versus the Baltimore Orioles. Saturday morning the United States Army Field Band Brass Quintet performed during the City of Chicago’s Memorial Day ceremony at Daley Plaza of honoring the sacrifices of fallen military heroes and Gold Star Families.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Michael J Ariola)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 23:07 Photo ID: 6676122 VIRIN: 210528-A-YC428-023 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.65 MB Location: CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Chicago Community leaders during Memorial Day Weekend [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Michael Ariola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.