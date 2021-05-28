Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Chicago Community leaders during Memorial Day Weekend [Image 3 of 6]

    Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Chicago Community leaders during Memorial Day Weekend

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Capt. Michael Ariola 

    85th Support Command

    Master Sgt. Ward Yager (left) and Staff Sgt. Tiffany Hoffer, with the United States Army Field Band Brass Quintet, perform in Chicago, May 28, 2021 for Memorial Day weekend at the Chicago White Sox home game versus the Baltimore Orioles. Saturday morning the United States Army Field Band Brass Quintet performed during the City of Chicago’s Memorial Day ceremony at Daley Plaza of honoring the sacrifices of fallen military heroes and Gold Star Families.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Michael J Ariola)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 23:07
    Photo ID: 6676122
    VIRIN: 210528-A-YC428-023
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Chicago Community leaders during Memorial Day Weekend [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Michael Ariola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Chicago Community leaders during Memorial Day Weekend
    Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Chicago Community leaders during Memorial Day Weekend
    Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Chicago Community leaders during Memorial Day Weekend
    Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Chicago Community leaders during Memorial Day Weekend
    Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Chicago Community leaders during Memorial Day Weekend
    Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Chicago Community leaders during Memorial Day Weekend

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Chicago Community leaders during Memorial Day Weekend

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Anthony L Taylor
    85th Support Command
    2021
    Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT