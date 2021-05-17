JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 18, 2021) - Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Christian Cisse, of Naval Hospital Jacksonville, prepares COVID-19 vaccine. A native of Willingboro, New Jersey, Cisse says, “The vaccine is important in protecting others and being safe yourself.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax #SinkCOVID #COVIDvaccine

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 13:49 Photo ID: 6675310 VIRIN: 210518-N-QA097-050 Resolution: 3300x3776 Size: 1.56 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.