Naval Hospital Jacksonville COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 18, 2021) - Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Christian Cisse, of Naval Hospital Jacksonville, prepares COVID-19 vaccine. A native of Willingboro, New Jersey, Cisse says, “The vaccine is important in protecting others and being safe yourself.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax #SinkCOVID #COVIDvaccine
