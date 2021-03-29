JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 29, 2021) - Charles Kerekes, a licensed marriage and family therapist at the Substance Abuse and Rehabilitation Program (SARP) at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, talks about services with a colleague. A native of Vintondale, Pennsylvania, Kerekes holds a master’s degree in psychology from Western Kentucky University. He says, “SARP provides force health protection through interdisciplinary rehabilitative, educational, and preventive services to patients whose lives are adversely affected by alcohol or other substance use.” Patients can self-refer to SARP or be referred to it. SAPR offers a wide range of services, including the Prime For Life educational course and outpatient, intensive outpatient, and residential treatment. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 13:49 Photo ID: 6675305 VIRIN: 210329-N-QA097-010 Resolution: 2314x2796 Size: 822.17 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Substance Abuse and Rehabilitation Program (SARP) [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.