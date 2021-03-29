Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Substance Abuse and Rehabilitation Program (SARP)

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Substance Abuse and Rehabilitation Program (SARP)

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 29, 2021) - Charles Kerekes, a licensed marriage and family therapist at the Substance Abuse and Rehabilitation Program (SARP) at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, talks about services with a colleague. A native of Vintondale, Pennsylvania, Kerekes holds a master’s degree in psychology from Western Kentucky University. He says, “SARP provides force health protection through interdisciplinary rehabilitative, educational, and preventive services to patients whose lives are adversely affected by alcohol or other substance use.” Patients can self-refer to SARP or be referred to it. SAPR offers a wide range of services, including the Prime For Life educational course and outpatient, intensive outpatient, and residential treatment. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 13:49
    Photo ID: 6675305
    VIRIN: 210329-N-QA097-010
    Resolution: 2314x2796
    Size: 822.17 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Substance Abuse and Rehabilitation Program (SARP) [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Substance Abuse and Rehabilitation Program (SARP)
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville COVID-19

    TAGS

    psychology
    SAPR
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    marriage and family therapist

