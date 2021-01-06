312th TRS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Group commander, presents Lt. Col. Kevin Boss, 312th Training Squadron outgoing commander, the certificate for Boss’s Meritorious Service Medal during the change of command ceremony at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy High Bay on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 1, 2021. Boss was decorated for leading major planning efforts to combat COVID-19 while ensuring safety and the quality of fire protection in technical applications training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

