Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    312th TRS welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 3]

    312th TRS welcomes new commander

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Group commander, presents Lt. Col. Kevin Boss, 312th Training Squadron outgoing commander, the certificate for Boss’s Meritorious Service Medal during the change of command ceremony at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy High Bay on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 1, 2021. Boss was decorated for leading major planning efforts to combat COVID-19 while ensuring safety and the quality of fire protection in technical applications training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 10:55
    Photo ID: 6674949
    VIRIN: 210601-F-LY364-1153
    Resolution: 6654x4441
    Size: 24.33 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 312th TRS welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    312th TRS welcomes new commander
    312th TRS welcomes new commander
    312th TRS welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    change of command
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    312th Training Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT