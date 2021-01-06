312th TRS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Group commander, addresses the audience during the change of command ceremony at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy High Bay on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 1, 2021. Maguinness welcomed the 312th Training Squadron incoming commander, Maj. Samuel Logan, and thanked the 312th TRS outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Kevin Boss, for his hard work and dedication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

