312th TRS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Samuel Logan, incoming 312th Training Squadron commander, during the change of command ceremony at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy High Bay on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 1, 2021. Logan was the flight commander for the 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron at Hurlburt Field, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)
