Goodfellow uses 3D models for advanced learning

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Neisha Navarro Montanez, 315th Training Squadron student, discusses a three-dimensional model with Tech. Sgt. Mollie Whitley, 315th TRS instructor. The three-dimensional models were designed to help students in the geospatial intelligence course fully understand the types of equipment they have to recognize when looking at imagery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

