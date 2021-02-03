Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow uses 3D models for advanced learning [Image 3 of 3]

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Neisha Navarro Montanez, 315th Training Squadron student, discusses a three-dimensional model with Tech. Sgt. Mollie Whitley, 315th TRS instructor. The three-dimensional models were designed to help students in the geospatial intelligence course fully understand the types of equipment they have to recognize when looking at imagery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 10:39
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow uses 3D models for advanced learning [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    315th Training Squadron
    3-D models

