U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mollie Whitley, 315th Training Squadron instructor, quizzes Airman Mauranda Racer, 315th TRS student on her knowledge of different types of equipment. The instructors provided these models to help the students transition from power points to hands on learning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 10:39
|Photo ID:
|6674927
|VIRIN:
|210302-F-LY364-1069
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|18.61 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
This work, Goodfellow uses 3D models for advanced learning [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
