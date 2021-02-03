Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow uses 3D models for advanced learning

    Goodfellow uses 3D models for advanced learning

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Carlyle, 315th Training Squadron student, explains the piece of equipment the three-dimensional model represents to Tech. Sgt. Mollie Whitley, 315th TRS instructor. The three-dimensional models allow the students to obtain a more advanced understanding of the equipment and allows them to see the equipment from any angle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 10:38
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    This work, Goodfellow uses 3D models for advanced learning [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Goodfellow advances learning through 3D printing

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    315th Training Squadron
    3-D models

