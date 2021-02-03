Goodfellow uses 3D models for advanced learning

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Carlyle, 315th Training Squadron student, explains the piece of equipment the three-dimensional model represents to Tech. Sgt. Mollie Whitley, 315th TRS instructor. The three-dimensional models allow the students to obtain a more advanced understanding of the equipment and allows them to see the equipment from any angle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)
|03.02.2021
|06.03.2021 10:38
|6674926
|210302-F-LY364-1033
|7360x4912
|19.09 MB
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|1
|0
Goodfellow advances learning through 3D printing
