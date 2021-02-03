U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Carlyle, 315th Training Squadron student, explains the piece of equipment the three-dimensional model represents to Tech. Sgt. Mollie Whitley, 315th TRS instructor. The three-dimensional models allow the students to obtain a more advanced understanding of the equipment and allows them to see the equipment from any angle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 10:38 Photo ID: 6674926 VIRIN: 210302-F-LY364-1033 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 19.09 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow uses 3D models for advanced learning [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.